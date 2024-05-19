Brent Knoll petrol station and shop to re-open this month under new ownership

A petrol station and convenience store on the A38 in Brent Knoll is set to re-open this month under new ownership.

Brent Knoll’s filling station closed at the end of 2022 when the operator BWOC said it was no longer financially viable.

However, a spokesman for the new leaseholders tells Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are delighted to be re-opening the new-look fuel station and shop in Brent Knoll – hopefully by the end of May.”

“The filling station will be BP branded and we will also be operating a Londis convenience store, offering a wide product range and freshly brewed Wild Bean Coffee. We hope to be open on May 29th.”

He added that there are future plans to transform the old car dealership area on the same site into a new cafe and bakery, but that work is still at the planning stage.