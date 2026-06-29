Brent Knoll prepares for a globe‑trotting Scarecrow Weekend this September

Brent Knoll is preparing for one of its most anticipated community events as villagers get ready for the annual Scarecrow Weekend, taking place this year on Saturday 12th and Sunday 13th September.

The popular tradition is set to return with a burst of colour and creativity, thanks to a globe‑spanning theme titled “Around the World”.

Organisers say they hope residents will “travel the globe one scarecrow at a time”, encouraging entries inspired by world landmarks, famous explorers, traditional dress, iconic foods and international festivals.

Villagers of all ages are being invited to let their imaginations run wild, with bold, bright and inventive designs expected to line roads and driveways throughout the weekend.

Many displays will also feature a special “village passport stamp” to add an extra touch of fun for those following the trail.

The Scarecrow Weekend has become a highlight of the Brent Knoll calendar, drawing visitors from across the area and creating a lively, friendly atmosphere throughout the village.

Entry is free, and every scarecrow maker will be automatically entered into a £50 prize draw.

Organisers are encouraging families, neighbours and friends to team up and take part, noting that once a character or idea is chosen, it cannot be repeated, making early registration essential.

Entry forms must be submitted to Suzanne Thomas by Saturday 1st August. While late entries may still be accepted, they may need to be displayed at the school if trail maps have already been printed.

All scarecrows must be visible from 9am to 4.30pm on both days of the event. Anyone with questions can contact the team at BKbrownies@btinternet.com.