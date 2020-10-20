The children of Brent Knoll Primary School have been making the most of the harvest season.

The youngest members of the school, in Donaldson Class, spent part of last week using local pumpkins and sweetcorn to cook their own soup and cakes.

On Monday, all the school took part in a Zoom Harvest Festival when they learnt about harvest traditions and shared poems with each other, as well as bringing in food that will be delivered to the Burnham and Highbridge Food Bank.

Headteacher Chris Burman said: “Despite all the current restrictions, we wanted to celebrate this important time of year with all the children. As usual, our families have been very generous in their gifts of food.”