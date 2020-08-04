Brent Knoll quilt maker Sarah McClean says she is “delighted” to find out this week that her work will be going on display at a prestgious show.

Her quilt, called Springtime in Somerset, has been accepted into the pictorial category of the Festival of Quilts Show at the NEC in Birmingham. The quilts can been seen virtually this year.

Sarah, also known as ‘The Barefoot Quilter’, has been quilting for almost 20 years.

She told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Nature inspires me, when I look around and see God’s beautiful creation I am filled with awe.”

“I love how light makes colours pop out against darker shadows and this is what I try and capture in my quilts.”

Sarah teaches a 12 week introduction to patchwork and quilting course from her studio and can be contacted at thebarefootquilter1@gmail.com