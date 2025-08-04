Brent Knoll quilter scoops award at Europe’s biggest quilt show

Brent Knoll quilter Sarah McClean has stitched her way to success after scooping a top place in the Pictorial section at the NEC Quilt Show, the largest quilt show in Europe.

Held in Birmingham last week, the competition drew entries from around the globe, but Sarah’s “Springtime in Somerset” caught the judges’ eye among hundreds of submissions.

“I was stunned and absolutely delighted to be told my quilt had won a prize,” Sarah told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

“It was inspired by a photo I took on our driveway—just a simple shot of new blossom, but it bloomed into something special on fabric.”

The celebrations didn’t stop there. Three of Sarah’s students also saw their work hanging in the halls at the show: Kath Roberts impressed with “Purple Haze” and Claire Baxter charmed visitors with “My Sister’s Garden,” both entered in the Joy of Spring category.

Local quilter Kate Spooner led an environmental-awareness project in the group section, where more than 20 makers each contributed a block to a united masterpiece—another testament to the area’s thriving creative community.

Sarah, who teaches from her Brent Knoll studio, says she’s already scouting her own garden for the next spark of inspiration. With summer in full swing, there’s no telling what colour and texture will find its way into her art quilts next!