Scores of Brent Knoll residents have attended a Parish Council meeting in the village to object against a planning application for 11 new homes.

Local residents attended the council meeting amid concern about the proposed housing development in a rural location in Burton Row, Brent Knoll.

Clerk Owen Cullwick said: “Although there are to be four affordable homes, the local residents outlined their objection to building 3-storey homes in a location with issues of poor access, flooding concerns and loss of privacy to neighbouring properties.”

“The Parish Council has objected most strongly to the proposal on the grounds of over development at this small rural location and it also has concerns about traffic accessing and entering this proposed housing development.”

There are also concerns about flooding and the impact on neighbouring properties.

The planning application requires any public comments to be lodged on the planning portal of Sedgemoor District Council by 14th March.