Brent Knoll RSPCA animal centre to hold family fun day this Sunday

Families across the Burnham-On-Sea area are invited to enjoy a ‘Sunday FunDay’ at the RSPCA Brent Knoll Animal Centre this Sunday (7th September).

Taking place from 11am to 4pm, it’s being organised by the RSPCA’s North Somerset Branch, and the event is the charity’s biggest fundraiser of the year and promises a full day of entertainment, food and community spirit.

Visitors can look forward to a Punch & Judy show, live performances by Rock Choir and Russell Jones Jr, dog agility displays, and a variety of stalls and tombolas. #

Children will be able to play on a bouncy castle, while food lovers can tuck into food served by Haverslice and Rachel’s Grill. Homemade cakes will also be available throughout the day.

“One of the highlights of the event is the opportunity to meet the animals currently in the centre’s care, many of whom are looking for loving new homes. Staff will be on hand to share stories and answer questions about adoption and animal welfare,” says a spokesperson.

Admission is £3 for adults, £2 for children under 16 and concessions, while children under 5 go free.

All proceeds will support the running costs of Brent Knoll Animal Centre, which is operated by the North Somerset Branch — a separately registered charity from the National RSPCA that relies on local support to continue its vital work.

Organisers say the event is a great way to enjoy a fun-filled day out while helping animals in need. For more information, visit the RSPCA North Somerset Branch website.