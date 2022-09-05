The RSPCA in Brent Knoll has announced the return of its Sunday Funday following a two-year break due to the pandemic.

The biggest event on the local branch’s fundraising calendar will be held this Sunday, September 11th, from 11am-4pm.

The family event will feature entertainment, refreshments plus several stalls offering a wide variety.

Dawn Pawlett, Branch Fundraiser, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are very excited to be able to welcome the community to the Animal Centre on 11th September and it’s the only day of the year where the whole Centre is open to the public to walk around and see some of the animals in our care.”

“You can pay at the gate, and we have some great entertainment planned for children and adults, lots of food on offer and plenty of stalls to purchase gifts.”

“We even have an RSPA Christmas Stall for the early bird Christmas shoppers! There are still a few places left for entertainers or stallholders.”

Entry will be £3 for adults, £1 for children and free for under 5s.

The RSPCA North Somerset branch rescues, rehabilitates, and rehomes animals from different circumstances – including some that have suffered cruelty or neglect.