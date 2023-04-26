A staff member at Brent Knoll RSPCA rescue centre is set to pull on his running shoes to take on the Weston Half Marathon to help raise funds for injured and abandoned animals.

Andy Cook, a Behaviour and Welfare Advisor, will be taking on the 13-mile run on May 14th to help the RSPCA North Somerset Branch.

One of the animals who Andy has been caring for is Bunny, a German Shepherd who was found abandoned outside the centre on Easter Sunday. She is recovering at the centre after having a broken leg amputated.

Andy, who has worked at the animal centre for 17 years, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “I decided to take up this challenge after Bunny arrived in our care to raise funds for the continuing animal welfare work we do within the North Somerset region.”

“This is a true challenge for me as I was the boy at school who used to skip any of the physical education sessions, so my friends will be really shocked at this. I would be very grateful for any sponsorship opportunities.”

To sponsor him, visit his page at justgiving.com. The RSPCA North Somerset Branch is a separately registered charity from the national RSPCA and relies primarily on support from the community to help fund its animal centre.