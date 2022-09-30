Brent Knoll’s Scarecrow Festival is underway this weekend with two days of Royal-themed displays around the village.

The popular festival will over 40 scarecrows set up in front gardens and along roads in the village on Saturday October 1st and Sunday October 2nd from 10am-4pm.

It had been due to be held earlier this month but was postponed as a mark of respect following The Queen’s death.

A spokesman for Girlguiding Brent Knoll, which oversees the annual event, says: “This year’s event has a Royal theme and we invite the local community to come along and celebrate our Royal family.”

Trail sheets will be available at £2 with the trail starting at Brent Knoll Primary School.