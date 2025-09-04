13.8 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Fri Sep 05, 2025
Brent Knoll scarecrow trail returns next weekend with scores to find
News

Brent Knoll scarecrow trail returns next weekend with scores to find

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Brent Knoll scarecrow trail returns next weekend with dozens of scarecrows to be found in gardens and along roadsides.

The long-running community event will see dozens of the fun scarecrows created by villagers on display during Saturday September 13th and Sunday September 14th.

Trail sheets will be available at Brent Knoll Primary School from 10am-4pm each day and there will also be food and drink plus scarecrow merchandise!

Organisers from Brent Knoll Girl Guiding will also be encouraging families to vote for their favourite scarecrows during the weekend. The theme for the 2025 event is ‘colour’.

A spokesperson from Brent Knoll Girl Guiding for the event says: “Come along and have some fun, a cheap day out for everyone. Walk it, cycle it, drive it – bring the dog!”

