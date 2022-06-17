Brent Knoll School has unveiled a new quiet seating area in its playground following a successful fundraising campaign.

The children had asked for a quiet space for playtimes and the School Council got busy raising money.

Some was raised through a ‘snack shack’ and kind donations and support from The Nuttall Trust, Burnham Rotary Club and Sanders Garden Centre.

“Having raised over £1500, we visited Sanders Garden Centre to look for a seating area and found the perfect choice! The manager and his team met us and kindly offered a substantial discount,” says a spokeswoman.

“They also offered to come to school and install the bench. We were all so excited! At our Jubilee tea party, representatives from our school council officially opened the ‘Jubilee Bench’.”

“It has already been enjoyed by lots of different children, who love having a shaded seating area, where they can read, colour, or talk with friends. We would like to say a huge ‘thank you’ to everyone who helped make this possible.”

“It has been a long term project, where they have fund raised and worked in collaboration with local businesses and charities to make it happen. It’s a great example of young people working together to achieve a goal.”