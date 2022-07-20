Volunteers at Brent Knoll’s Community Shop were tested by 60 pupils of the village’s primary school during a unique event on money management this week.

On Wednesday (July 20th), pupils from two classes at Brent Knoll’s primary school visited the shop with £1 to spend as part of a plan to teach them about money management.

The shop’s volunteers had ensured that they had plenty of items available for less than £1 – including fruit.

One of the volunteers, Caroline Sturgess, says: “The children came into the shop in groups of about six at a time.”

“Many of them were very good at telling us how much change they should get from their £1.”

“Their choice of purchases was far more about sweets, drinks and ice-cream than fruit! Ice-cream was an obvious preference during this week’s warm weather!” she added.