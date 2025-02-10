Brent Knoll soup and pudding lunch to raise funds for village church

A fundraising soup and pudding lunch is set to be held in Brent Knoll this coming weekend to raise funds for a village church.

The event will be held on Saturday 15th February from 12 – 2 pm at Brent Knoll Parish Hall.

Entry will be £8, payable on the door, to include a hot drink, with proceeds going to St. Michaels Church.

Organiser Margaret Smith says: “Following the success of previous soup lunches organised by the now sadly-defunct WI, we are organising a Soup Lunch in Brent Knoll Parish Hall on Saturday.”

“This event will loosely have a Valentines theme but we welcome everyone to come with their Valentine or just to come and socialise with others.”

“We will be serving a choice of five soups and 10 puddings and are trying to cater for all dietary requirements. This event is organised by St.Michael’s Church Fundraising Committee.