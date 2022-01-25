A Brent Knoll teenager has been awarded a new windsurfing board to help him achieve his windsurfing ambitions.

Ollie Baker, 13, is one of 14 youngsters from across the UK who is benefiting from a donation from the John Merricks Sailing Trust.

The partnership was launched eight years ago through the Royal Yachting Association and supports youngsters who show enthusiasm, talent and commitment to the sport.

Now, Ollie has been awarded a Bic Techno windsurfing board to improve his skills with a local club, called the Axbridge Animals, who are based at Bristol Corinthian Yacht Club.

Last autumn he took part in the RYA’s Regional Junior Championships in Weymouth and, inspired by the tuition and racing, he applied to be part of the winter regional training group (formerly called the Zone Squad) and was offered a place.

Mum Paula says: “We wanted to support Ollie’s interest but the financial commitment was weighing on our minds.”

“This amazing gift makes it all a little easier and means that as a whole family we are now able to concentrate on looking forward to some fun windsurfing adventures together.”

For more information about how to get involved in sailing, visit www.rya.org.uk/start-boating/get-onboard-childrens-sailing.