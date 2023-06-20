Brent Knoll Tennis Club is holding an Open Day this Saturday (24th June) when newcomers will be welcome.

The event will be held at the club on Brent Street between the Primary School and Parish Hall from 10:30am – 2pm.

“The club would like to encourage new members to join, including children, families and adults,” says a spokesman.

“So, if you’re looking to play tennis socially or competitively come along and see what Brent Knoll Tennis Club has to offer.”

“Everyone is welcome, our coach will be organising some fun games and competitions followed by some light refreshments.”