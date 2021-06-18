Brent Knoll will be holding an open gardens event and open churchyard day in July when nature will be the focus.

The Friends of St Michael’s Church are holding the event on Sunday July 4th from 1-5pm.

It comes as Somerset Wildlife Trust and the Diocese of Bath and Wells have teamed up on an initiative to promote nature conservation in churchyards.

Entry to St Michael’s Church will be free of charge, with donations welcome, and it will include nature trails and an exhibition.

“Following work on St Michael’s church roof in 2020 that was supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, we are running a community involvement programme to ‘Promote Education About Church Heritage’ (PEACH),” says a spokesman.

“Encouraging wildlife in the churchyard is a key component of PEACH and this Open Day is an opportunity for us to share our experiences with people who are taking an interest in the joint Diocese and Somerset Wildlife Trust Wilder Churches initiative.”

“The natural interest has been highlighted on the churchyard section of our website Nature trails, catering for all ages, will be set up specifically targeted at particular interests – flowers, trees and shrubs and lichens.”

“Entry to the churchyard event will be free but donations to support St Michael’s Church will be encouraged. There will be a charge for those who wish to visit the Open Gardens that will be open that day. ”

Entry to four open gardens will be charged at £5 per adult. Tickets for the Open Gardens will be available at St Michael’s Church. The Open Gardens will include Ball Copse Hall and along Brent Street in both directions.

More details on the St Michaels Church Brent Knoll website here.