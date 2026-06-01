HomeNewsBrent Knoll to hold its popular summer village fete on Saturday
News

Brent Knoll to hold its popular summer village fete on Saturday

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea.com: Brent Knoll Fete

Brent Knoll will be holding its popular Village Fete with a line-up of traditional family fun and activities on Saturday June 6th.

The event will start at 2pm with a grand opening performed by new local vicar for the parishes of Berrow, Brean and the Three Saints (Brent Knoll, East Brent and Lympsham), Rev Robyn Golden-Hann.

Burnham-On-Sea.com: Brent Knoll Fete

“There will be entertainment in the arena featuring Morris Men and local school dancers, plus traditional family fete stalls, plus a raffle, BBQ, cream teas, tombola, books, local cider, an art display, games and much more,” says a spokesman.

“Profits from the fete will go towards the upkeep and improvement of the Parish Hall while profits from the individual stalls will go to those organisations.”

READ MORE: Hundreds attend Brent Knoll’s summer fete, opened by village pub landlord

Previous article
Burnham MP warns nationalisation “won’t fix” Britain’s steel crisis as energy costs take centre stage
Next article
Second reactor lifted into place at Hinkley Point C

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
moderate rain
15.8 ° C
16.2 °
15.1 °
86%
2.7m/s
32%
Tue
15 °
Wed
16 °
Thu
15 °
Fri
14 °
Sat
17 °