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Brent Knoll to hold its popular summer village fete tomorrow

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

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Burnham-On-Sea.com: Brent Knoll Fete

Brent Knoll will be holding its popular Village Fete with a line-up of traditional family fun and activities on Saturday June 6th.

The event will start at 2pm with a grand opening performed by new local vicar for the parishes of Berrow, Brean and the Three Saints (Brent Knoll, East Brent and Lympsham), Rev Robyn Golden-Hann.

Burnham-On-Sea.com: Brent Knoll Fete

“There will be entertainment in the arena featuring Morris Men and local school dancers, plus traditional family fete stalls, plus a raffle, BBQ, cream teas, tombola, books, local cider, an art display, games and much more,” says a spokesman.

“Profits from the fete will go towards the upkeep and improvement of the Parish Hall while profits from the individual stalls will go to those organisations.”

READ MORE: Hundreds attend Brent Knoll’s summer fete, opened by village pub landlord

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