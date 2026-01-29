Brent Knoll to host ‘Soup and Pud’ fundraiser in support of historic church

A warming Soup and Pud lunch will be held at Brent Knoll Parish Hall on Saturday, February 7th, offering visitors a delicious homemade meal while raising funds for the village’s historic St Michael’s Church.

The event runs from 12pm to 2pm, with a choice of freshly made soups, puddings, bread rolls and a hot drink, all for £8 payable on the door. Organisers say everyone is welcome, and all proceeds will go directly toward supporting the upkeep of the ancient church.

St Michael’s is one of the area’s most historically significant buildings, with origins stretching back nearly 900 years.

Although legend once claimed that Anglo‑Saxon King Ine of Wessex gifted the manor of South Brent (as Brent Knoll was known until the late 19th century) to Glastonbury Abbey in the 7th century — implying an early Saxon church — modern research suggests the documents behind that story were likely medieval forgeries.

Instead, the earliest surviving features point to a Norman stone church built in the early 12th century. These include the distinctive zig‑zag moulded arch over the south door, a twisted column with a large capital in the north aisle, and possibly the early English quatre‑foil font. The dedication to St Michael is also thought to be a Norman influence, as it was a popular choice for churches in Normandy around the time of the Conquest.

Over the centuries, St Michael’s has evolved in stages as funds allowed, reflecting changing architectural styles and the life of the community from Norman times to the present day.

Organisers say the Soup and Pud lunch is not only a chance to enjoy good food and friendly company, but also an opportunity to help preserve a building that has stood at the heart of Brent Knoll for generations.