The ‘Emergency Shop’ in Brent Knoll, whcih was opened in the village within ten days to counter the problems of the Covid lockdown, has been short-listed for a national award.

Volunteers running the Brent Knoll community shop are now producing a video of their achievements to back their bid to win.

The Plunkett Foundation, the charity which has backed more than 300 village shop enterprises, has shortlisted the Brent Knoll team for their national award to recognise the best response to the Covid crisis.

Covid rules mean that Plunkett’s national award event must be conducted on-line – and that every short-listed finalist must submit their own video for the judges to choose the winner.

“We’re all volunteers, so we were amateurs at running a shop – and we’re certainly amateurs at producing a video”, said David Sturgess, Secretary of the Brent Knoll Community Shop.

“But we’ll do our best to win this award because it will recognise the superb support that we have received from our community since opening our ‘Emergency Shop’ to cope with the Covid restrictions.”

“We’ve already enjoyed lots of publicity for what we’ve been doing, including a feature on BBC Radio 4’s ‘The World Tonight’ programme.”

“But the greatest acclaim is the feed-back we get every day from our customers who thank us for providing what they need,” adds Mr Sturgess.