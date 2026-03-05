Brent Knoll villagers sign petition calling for return of post box and Post Office services

Residents in Brent Knoll are rallying behind a new community campaign calling for the return of key postal services to the village.

Villagers are urging Royal Mail to reinstate a post box outside the Brent Knoll Community Shop.

They are also calling on the Post Office to enable the return of Post Office services that were lost when the former village shop and Post Office closed.

The community‑run shop, which began six years ago as an “Emergency Shop” after the closure of the village’s last retail outlet, is now a thriving Community Benefit Society operated entirely by volunteers.

Those volunteers are now leading the push to restore the postal facilities the village once relied on.

Copies of the petition have been available inside the Community Shop, and a printed version was also circulated, with completed forms being collected at the shop.

David Sturgess, Secretary of Brent Knoll Community Shop, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Brent Knoll’s Parish Council is also pressing for the installation of a post box to replace the one removed from the former village shop. We are all eager to restore some of the postal services that we’ve lost.”

The campaign continues to gather signatures as villagers hope Royal Mail and the Post Office will respond to the growing community support.