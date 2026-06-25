Brent Knoll weather station records its highest ever temperature after almost 20 years

A long‑running weather station near Burnham-On-Sea recorded its highest temperature since it began operating almost two decades ago, as the region endured record heat this week.

Weather enthusiast Steve Baggs, who has run the station from the garden of his home in Brent Knoll since 2007, said he watched this week’s heat with “astonishment” as the numbers climbed higher than he has ever seen.

At 5.29pm on Thursday (June 25th), his weather station registered a peak temperature of 38.4°C, surpassing his previous all‑time high of 35.2°C set in August 2022.

“To have these temperatures in June is ridiculous,” he said. “My previous June record in 2017 was 32.8°C. To have seen these records broken across the country at this time of year, rather than in July or August, is extraordinary.”

Steve believes the trend is clear. “There has definitely been an upward trend in temperatures during recent years. It’s plain to see, and there’s no argument. It is climate change.”

“There have been extraordinary temperatures in recent years, and bearing in mind that we still have the peak summer months to come, I wouldn’t rule out more records being broken this year.”

He says that while his weather station is not Met Office approved, it remains a good indicator of local conditions. “It’s not fully accurate as a professional site would be, but it’s worth noting that Somerset has been one of the hottest parts of the country this week.”

The Met Office’s official new record of 36.7°C was recorded in Merryfield, near Ilminster in Somerset on Thursday. The figure surpassed 36.4°C in Yeovilton, which set a record earlier in the day.

Cooler, more typical June conditions are expected to return in coming days as temperatures ease back to normal levels.

ALSO SEE:

Burnham-On-Sea weather forecast