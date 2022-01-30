Brent Knoll’s Community Shop has launched its programme of 2022 events.

Every last Saturday of the month, the shop is holding a community get-together.

It started on Saturday 29th January with a ‘Sausage Sizzler’ event when large numbers visited the Parish Hall and Portakabin shop.

Future special events include a wine-tasting of Australian and New Zealand vintage wines on Friday 18th February and an evening of Somerset Songs on Saturday 23rd April.

David Sturgess, Secretary of Brent Knoll Community Shop, says: “Our April event will feature Brent Knoll’s postman, Timothy Dean, who is locally renowned as a gifted song-writer and archivist of Somerset folklore. He will be supported by another local musician, Mike Woolley.”

“Meanwhile, Brent Knoll Community Shop’s volunteers continue to pursue the aims, identified in a community survey, to restore Post Office services and to provide a coffee-shop facility.”

“For almost two years, we have replaced the services of our closed village shop to enable local residents to have easy access to everything they need: now we are focused on replacing our lost Post Office and delivering a community hub.”

The team recently secured planning consent for a temporary Portakabin in the village car-park, and the agreement of its Parish Council to pursue aims to provide a new building.