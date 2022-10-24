A unique fundraising evening is set to be held in Brent Knoll this Saturday (October 29th) featuring memorable excerpts from a dozen famous musicals.

The event will be held in Brent Knoll Parish Hall from 7.30-9.30pm, raising funds for Weston Hospice.

One of the organisers, Brian Freestone, says: “Our event – called ‘An Enchanted Evening’ -will feature portions of a dozen famous Musicals will be shown on screen. Among those included are South Pacific, West Side Story and Grease.”

Tickets are priced at £7.50 and are available from the Village Shop or from John Page (760986) or Brian Freestone (760759).

Light refreshments will be available during the interval. Proceeds will be in memory of Mrs Phyllis Page for Weston Hospice.