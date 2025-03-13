6.5 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Thu Mar 13, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsBrent Knoll's RSPCA Centre holding pop-up shop this weekend
NewsWhat's On

Brent Knoll’s RSPCA Centre holding pop-up shop this weekend

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

The RSPCA is holding a fundraising event at its Brent Knoll centre this weekend (March 15th and 16th).

The North Somerset RSPCA branch is hosting the event at its centre in Brent Road from 10am to 3pm on Saturday and Sunday.

It will include stalls selling bric-a-brac, books, pet accessories and refreshments to help raise funds for maintaining the animal centre.

“We can’t guarantee sunshine but we can guarantee there will be lots of bargains on offer!” says a spokesperson.

The North Somerset branch is a separate registered charity to the national RSPCA and so says it relies on support from the local community. Its work includes helping animals await rehoming and ensures they are looked after in the area.

Previous article
Highbridge event to showcase local nature images, videos and artwork this Saturday
Next article
Sedgemoor Crematorium praised for ‘excellent level of service’ in inspection

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Offsite Solutions Trade Counter

TC Caravans

Haze Caravan Rentals

49 Esplanade

Resin8 (TKASA Young Enterprise 2024)

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
overcast clouds
6.5 ° C
7.2 °
5.9 °
69 %
2.2kmh
100 %
Thu
6 °
Fri
7 °
Sat
8 °
Sun
9 °
Mon
9 °
© Copyright 2002 -2025 Burnham-On-Sea.com