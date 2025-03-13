Brent Knoll’s RSPCA Centre holding pop-up shop this weekend

The RSPCA is holding a fundraising event at its Brent Knoll centre this weekend (March 15th and 16th).

The North Somerset RSPCA branch is hosting the event at its centre in Brent Road from 10am to 3pm on Saturday and Sunday.

It will include stalls selling bric-a-brac, books, pet accessories and refreshments to help raise funds for maintaining the animal centre.

“We can’t guarantee sunshine but we can guarantee there will be lots of bargains on offer!” says a spokesperson.

The North Somerset branch is a separate registered charity to the national RSPCA and so says it relies on support from the local community. Its work includes helping animals await rehoming and ensures they are looked after in the area.