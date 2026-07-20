Brent Knoll’s RSPCA Centre to hold cattery open days and pop-up shop this weekend

The RSPCA’s North Somerset branch is inviting local residents to its Brent Knoll animal centre this coming weekend for two days of cattery open events and pop‑up charity stalls.

The open days will be held on Saturday 25th July and Sunday 26th July at centre in Brent Road, giving visitors the chance to meet cats currently looking for new homes.

The cattery will be open from 11am–3pm each day, while the charity stalls will run from 10am–3pm at the centre in Brent Road.

A spokesperson says: “Come along with your family and friends to meet our resident cats looking for a new home and browse the bargains on offer on our stalls.”

The pop‑up shops will include bric‑a‑brac, books, pet accessories, clothing and refreshments, with all proceeds helping to fund the running of the Brent Knoll centre.

The North Somerset branch is a separate registered charity from the national RSPCA and relies heavily on support from the local community. Its work includes caring for animals awaiting rehoming and ensuring they receive the help they need in the area.