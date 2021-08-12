Brent Knoll’s Sanders Garden Centre has donated plants and gardening kit to a local youth group.

It has donated 100 plants, pots and compost for the Dreamscheme group in Woolavington and Puriton.

The group’s Georgia Coles says: “Avon and Somerset Police, together with Shall Housing and Homes in Sedgemoor run a Dreamscheme project that is funded by Villages Together in Puriton and Woolavington.”

“Dreamscheme gives opportunities to young people to complete community tasks throughout the year while collecting points for each task they complete. The young people then bank these points and can use them on a reward at the end of the year.”

“The young people of Purtion and Woolavington attended two tasks over the past couple of weeks. The first session they decorated plant pots that were very kindly donated by Sanders Garden Centre, and they used paint, stickers and pens to make the pots really bright and colourful.”

“At the second session they planted flowers in the pots which were also donated by Sanders Garden Centre and delivered them to local residents in the villages.”

“A huge thank you goes to Sanders Garden centre for their kind donation.”