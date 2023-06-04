Brent Knoll’s Sanders Garden Centre is set to hold a professional barbecue cooking demonstration.

Visitors to the event on Saturday 10th June can drop in any tine between 10am and 3pm to hear more about using the Traeger wood pellet fired barbecue.

A spokesman says: “Join us for a professional cooking demonstration of the Traeger wood pellet fired barbecue. Learn about the benefits of cooking with wood and taste how hardwood pellets can enhance the flavour of your food.”

“Alongside, we will also be running a Moonshine tasting event in partnership with O’Donnell Moonshine, who rose to fame on the BBCs Dragon’s Den series. Taste the many flavours from ‘Sticky Toffee’ to ‘Lemon Drizzle’.”