‘Brew and banter’ morning to be held at Highbridge branch of Armed Forces Outreach Service

A monthly meeting of the new Burnham and Highbridge branch of the Armed Forces Outreach Service is being held today (Tuesday, February 11th).

The new service is aimed at veterans, serving members, family members, dependents and reservists.

A spokesman says: “Come and have a brew and banter and meet Somerset NHS Armed Forces Link Workers, Jon, Sam, and Samantha, as well as representatives from many other agencies.”

The gatherings will be held from 9.30am-11.30am at Morland Community Hub in Pearce Drive, Highbridge on Tues 11th February, Tues 11th March, Tues 15th April, Tues 13th May and Tues 10th June.

The Highbridge branch is being supported by SSAFA, Village Agents, RBL, DWP, Arc, SASP, Ark at Edgwood and Morland Community Hub.