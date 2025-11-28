Bridal boutique near Burnham-On-Sea celebrates double award success

A bridal boutique based near Burnham-On-Sea is celebrating after scooping two prestigious awards in the space of a week.

Rookery Bridal, located at Mill Batch Farm in East Brent and owned by Sarah Hackett, was named winner in the Wedding Outfitter category at the South West Wedding Awards before going on to receive a Highly Commended at The Wedding Industry Awards for a bridal boutique established over four years.

Sarah says: “The SWWA and TWIA award processes are based on average voter scores and feedback from customers from the past 12 months and the opinion of expert judges.”

Founder of The Wedding Industry Awards, Damian Bailey, added: “TWIA is the most rigorous, respected and coveted awards in the UK wedding industry. The competition is tough, the standards very high indeed.”

Sarah and her team say they were “over the moon” to receive the recognition and have thanked their brides for taking the time to vote. “This really does mean the world,” she said. “The commendations highlight the fact that genuine customer care and looking after your customers are key ingredients for success.”

The boutique has been serving brides across Somerset and beyond for many years, and the latest accolades underline its reputation for quality and customer service.