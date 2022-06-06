The team at Bridgwater Carnival has announced that they have had to cancel their plans to display the impressive Jubilee Pageant cart in the town next week.

With a message on social media, the team says they are canceling the planned display on June 12th due to “some damage caused to the cart” on their way back from London, where it took part in tie Jubilee Pageant.



The full statement says: “We are so sorry but we have had to cancel our plans to bring the Platinum Jubilee Pageant Cart into Bridgwater Town Centre on Sunday, June 12.”

“Unfortunately, on the journey home from London there was very heavy rain on the motorway which meant there was some damage caused to the cart so we will need time to repair.”

“We know you will be very disappointed and we are sorry.”

“You will of course be able to see Jubilation on the November carnival circuit.”

“Thank you for your understanding.”

Spectators at this autumn’s Burnham-On-Sea Carnival on November 7th and the other six Somerset Guy Fawkes Carnivals in Bridgwater, Weston, North Petherton, Shepton Mallet, Wells and Glastonbury will get to see the cart in its full glory.