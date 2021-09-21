The largest travelling funfair in the south-west has been given the go-ahead to return to Bridgwater’s St. Matthews Field next week.

This year, the fair and West Street market will be open on Wednesday, September 29th and run until Saturday, October 2nd.

“Additional measures have been taken to make this event as Covid-safe as possible and people are reminded about ‘Face, Space, Mask and Fresh Air’,” says Sedgemoor District Council spokeswoman Claire Faun.

“There will be a council marquee at the entrance to West Street, which will have hand sanitiser, face masks and information available as a reminder to fair-goers that Covid is still around, and how to enjoy the event in a safe and responsible manner.”

The Showman’s Guild, who organise and manage the main fair, have invited the Chairman of Sedgemoor District Council, Councillor Alan Bradford, and the Mayor of Bridgwater, Cllr Leigh Redman, to open the fair at 11 am on Wednesday.

The remaining opening and closing times for the Fair are 11.00am to 11.00pm Wednesday; 1.00pm to 11.00pm on Thursday; 1.00pm to 11.30pm on Friday and 11.00am to 11.00pm on Saturday.

In addition to organising the two markets, Sedgemoor District Council also funds public toilets, first aid, night-time security and generators as well as inspecting the many food stalls selling traditional goodies such as Welsh cakes, brandy snaps and toffee apples.

Sedgemoor staff also complete Health and Safety checks and provide skips for trader and visitor waste.

Temporary toilets are provided adjacent to Westfield House; behind the One-Stop shop in West Street and on St Matthews Field near the Horse and Jockey Public House.

First Aid is provided by St John Ambulance who can be found at the top of West Street behind Westfield Church.

Claire adds: “We are really looking forward to this year’s Bridgwater Fair. We work hard to provide the traditional markets visitors enjoy alongside the Showman’s Guild rides and stalls. We are making a special appeal to all visitors to make sure that they are aware of the covid measures in place.”

West Street and adjacent roads will be closed from 9.00am on Tuesday 28thSeptember and will re-open from 10:00am on Sunday, 3rd October. Diversion routes will be signposted.

Limited parking will be available from Thursday until Saturday with the Rotary Club of Bridgwater in St Matthews Field at a cost of £5 per vehicle. Other parking is available in town centre pay and display car parks, Sedgemoor-owned car parks are free to use after 6pm.

There will be some parking restrictions in residential streets adjacent to Fairfield and lower Durleigh Road, and the council asks that all visitors to the event are considerate of local residents and do not block drives or other vehicles in.

There will also be the traditional one-day horse fair and market taking place on Wednesday, 29th September at the top of St Matthew’s Field.

For full visitor information, please visit: www.sedgemoor.gov.uk/bridgwaterfair