A Burnham-On-Sea fire crew was called to a small fire in a house in Bridgwater on Sunday evening (February 23rd).

Crews from Burnham and Bridgwater were sent to Manor Road, Cossington in Bridgwater at 6.50pm.

A fire spokesman said: “Fire Control received a call from the occupant of a property. The caller reported a smell of burning and also said they could see smoke coming from inside the walls. Fire Control advised the caller to evacuate the building and immediately mobilised two fire engines from our Bridgwater fire station with a third fire engine coming from Burnham.”

“On arrival crews advised that the third appliance was no longer required and that crews were at work with a thermal imaging camera and small tools, locating the cause of the incident.”

“Crews soon were able to confirm the cause of the burning was isolated to a dimmer switch and there was no further fire spread. The cause of the fire was accidental and crews left the scene in the hands of the occupier.”