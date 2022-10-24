Power cut Western Power Distribution

A power cut left thousands of homes in Burnham-On-Sea briefly without electricity on Monday morning (October 24th).

Western Power Distribution said power supplies were cut to 10,000 homes for a few seconds just after 10.15am in Burnham-On-Sea.

A Western Power Distribution spokeswoman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “This was a short, transient interruption and around 10,000 homes would have noticed the outage.”

She added: “Our helicopter has been patrolling the area and nothing conclusive has been found as the cause of the fault.”

Supplies were restored within a short period said the company, which apologised for the inconvenience.

 

 
