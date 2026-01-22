Bright smiles at Berrow preschool as it celebrates two years of tooth‑brushing success

Children at Little Learners Preschool in Berrow are celebrating a sparkling milestone this month as the setting marks two years of taking part in the Big Brush Club.

The supervised tooth‑brushing initiative has become a familiar part of the morning routine at Berrow Primary Church Academy’s preschool, where the sound of enthusiastic scrubbing now signals the start of the day.

Staff say the scheme, introduced in early 2024, has quickly become a cornerstone of their curriculum. Each child is given their own colour‑coded toothbrush and fluoride toothpaste, joining their friends in a group brushing session designed to build confidence and establish healthy habits for life.

According to the team, the impact has been clear. As well as improving children’s brushing technique, the club has helped shift attitudes toward dental care at an age when tooth decay remains one of the leading causes of hospital admissions for young children in the UK.

The Preschool Manager said the two‑year anniversary is an important moment for the whole community.

“We are incredibly proud to have reached our two‑year anniversary with the Big Brush Club,” they said. “Teaching children to brush their teeth daily is vital, but we also use this time to talk about healthy eating. Understanding how sugar affects our teeth is just as important as the brushing itself.”

They added that parents have been “wonderfully supportive”, with many reporting that their children are more eager to brush at home after taking part in the group sessions.

As the scheme enters its third year, staff say they remain committed to promoting good health and wellbeing throughout the preschool.

“Bright smiles have become part of our daily learning experience,” the Manager said. “It’s something we’re very proud of.”