Britain’s Got Talent comedian and ventriloquist to perform at charity comedy shows in Brent Knoll

A family afternoon show and evening adult performance of top comedy and ventriloquism is coming to Brent Knoll to raise funds for two local charities, In Charley’s Memory and Love Musgrove.

The performances will be held at Brent Knoll Parish Hall on Sunday 8th June at 2pm for the family show and 7pm for the adult evening show.

Headlining the two performances is Social and Media Star – Max Fulham. Max, who has recently embarked on a UK wide ‘Work in Progress’ Tour, is described by some of his contemporaries as ‘one of, if not the best, ventriloquist I’ve ever seen’ and ‘brilliant in the best and funniest way’.

“He has recently been in panto with star of TV and stage, Craig Revel Horwood, and will this year be taking his skills and talents for the first time to the 2025 Edinburgh Fringe,” says a spokesman.

“Also appearing and compering is one of the UK’s most in demand and versatile performers – Phil Reid – Phil is well known in the South West, and regularly performs to audiences up and down the UK and also overseas – known as ‘the cheeky scouser’.”

The spokesman adds that “there is genuinely not a single top comedian he has not worked with on stage over the past 15 plus years. Phil was also in Panto last Christmas, appearing in Beauty and the Beast, performing several shows a day at the Grand opera House, York.”

“Lastly, the fantastic Alf (pictured) will be performing his self written jokes, one liners and puns. He’ll be a familiar face if you are a regular watcher of Britain’s Got Talent. Alf made his way through several early stages to finish up as a semi finalist. Again performing all over the UK, Alf is keen to showcase his prop based comedy to both young and old.”

The event will be supported by Pizza from The Hub / Haverslice, a licensed bar will be open, and local DJ Mark Radford will be spinning modern dance tunes. A raffle will also be held at the end of both performances.

The family show will see doors opening at 1pm, with a 2pm start, and the adult evening performance, which may contain adult material (recommended 16+), is scheduled for doors to open at 6pm and start at 7pm.

“We have just 100 tickets for each performance, and suggest reserving early before the event inevitably sells out”, adds the organiser.

Tickets can be reserved and paid / collected on the door by following the following web address: TINYURL.COM/4WRW3RH9 or by contacting WhiteBird Promotions on 07414 868333 – John@mathewsinc.co.uk

Please note this is a cash only event – all profits will be donated to the two local charities.