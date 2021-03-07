Brent Knoll School pupils have been demonstrating their photography skills during a winter photography competition.

The competition, organised by art subject leader Lucy Beardsley, was a great success with many photos being sent in.

Head teacher Chris Burman says: “The photography competitions we have held in lockdown have proved a really successful way to encourage children to go out on their local walks and to really look hard at the world around them. The pictures have shown some real creativity.”

The winning photo, ‘Winter bridge scene’, pictured at the top of this page, was taken by Max Lambert, 10 who is a year 5 pupil at Brent Knoll School.

Max, pictured below, took his photograph when he was out on a family walk crossing the bridge in Berrow nature reserve on his way to the beach and says. “I was so excited to hear that I had won and couldn’t believe it when I received an engraved medal as the prize!”

The other commended photos, featured here, were taken by Kyla (scooter), Willow G (ice), Michael (lighthouse), Ava (swan) and Arthur (woodland).