Part of Burnham-On-Sea’s town centre history re-emerged this week when an old shop sign was uncovered during building work.

The wooden 1960s sign for ‘The Premier fish and chip saloon’ was discovered hidden away for several decades beneath a modern business sign at 40 Abingdon Street, as pictured here by photographer Nick Tolley.

Builders are currently working to run the former shop into new residential accommodation.

Nick says: “Bertorelli’s Fish & Chip Saloon, ‘The Premier’, opened in 1969. Next door to this old place was the dining room where you could eat your fish ‘n chips – it was very rarely used so I have been told. The shop later moved to the High Street end of the street.”

The sign has been taken away and is going to be restored for display in a workshop.