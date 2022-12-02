Over £8,000 has been raised for charity by staff and customers at Holiday Resort Unity and Brean Leisure Park this year.

As well as supporting other local charities throughout the year, their main charity supporter for 2022 has been PROPS – a Bristol based charity that supports adults with learning difficulties.

Fundraising events have included a charity walk, car boot sale, a tea party, raffles, lucky dip and four of the team joined 60 others in cycling all the way from Bristol to Bordeaux in July.

PROPS supports adults with learning difficulties to achieve their full potential in the community with practical learning, skills development and work-based experiences. Projects this year included opening their own cafe and brewery.

Sarah House, Holiday Resort Unity director, who was part of team Brean who took part in the four day cycle challenge, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We had a fantastic four days of cycling in very hot conditions with stunning scenery, sunflower fields, vineyards and châteaus, finishing off with a dip in the fountain at the finish.”

“It was a great experience knowing all of training and effort on the challenge and fundraising monies will go to such good use for the future of adults with learning difficulties.”

“We would like to thank everyone that sponsored us and took part on our fundraising activities. Charity fundraising as a business is important to us to help the local community. We support a number of charities across the year.”

Other members of the Brean team who also work within the family business are Kieran – Sarah’s husband, Ali – Housekeeping Manager and her partner Dave from our maintenance department.