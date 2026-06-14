Bumper fish caught in Burnham Boat Owners’ first sea angling competition of the year

Several impressive fish were reeled in along the Burnham‑On‑Sea coastline on Sunday (June 14th) as members of the Burnham Boat Owners Sea Angling Association took to the waters for their annual President’s Cup competition.

Four boats launched into Bridgwater Bay for the event, enjoying calm seas and bright weather after weeks of blustery conditions had forced earlier fixtures to be postponed.

It was the club’s first competition of 2026, giving both juniors and adults an eagerly awaited eight‑hour day of fishing.

Among the standout catches was an 18.8lb smoothhound landed by Chris Lindsay, while junior angler Priya Quinn took the top spot in the youth pool with a 3lb 1oz bass, while Jake added to the day’s tally with an 8lb thornback ray. Fish are returned to the sea alive as part of the club’s overall environmnent policy.

The club has further competitions lined up on June 14th and June 21st, leading up to a major milestone celebration on July 25th when members will mark the 50th anniversary of Burnham Boat Owners Sea Angling Association with a barbecue at Burnham-On-Sea sailing club.