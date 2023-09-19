Burnham-On-Sea’s Zone Youth Club saw a record turnout of young people at its first day back after the summer holidays.

The club – which is based at Burnham’s BAY Centre in Cassis Close, says it welcomed 34 new sign-ups and many returning young people, resulting in a turnout of 47.

“The children enjoyed a challenging treasure hunt and then played football, danced, sang and caught up with friends during the first session of the autumn term,” a spokesman told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

“Whilst the young people can take part in the formal activities, they can also choose what they do.”

“The club has three employees and several volunteers who supervise and plan events at each session, with special events throughout the year celebrating Halloween, Christmas, Easter and days out.”

The club runs every Tuesday during term time from 3.30pm-5.30pm at the Bay Centre.

“We are currently at capacity however are hoping to be able to allow some new signups soon.”

“The club operates from donations, and we are always grateful for the support we receive.”

“Recently, The Zone was awarded £2,500 from the Town Council and the members would like to place on record their thanks and appreciation for the council’s continued support during these challenging times.”

“The club has received great support from Tesco, Avon and Somerset Police, Yeo Valley, Burnham Moose Lodge and Spark Somerset. We would also like to say a big thank you to Rob the Boilerman for sponsoring our much-needed new staff uniforms.”

“This year we would like to purchase some new equipment such as Karaoke, Portable Goals and Dance mats and if any local businesses can help or if anyone would be interested in becoming a volunteer, then please contact us at zone_youthclub@yahoo.com.”