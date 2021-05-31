Several businesses in Burnham-On-Sea have experienced their busiest Bank Holiday weekend of trade in almost 30 years as a combination of hot weather and a surge in the number of people taking ‘staycations’ has boosted trade.

There have been busy scenes in the area this week as people head to beaches, parks and pub gardens to enjoy the sunshine amid the warmest weather of 2021 so far.

Geoff Lewis, manager of the Treasure Chest gift shop on Burnham’s Esplanade, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Trade has been absolutely amazing – it’s the busiest period we’ve seen in our 29 years of trading here. Ice cream and drink sales have been so busy that it’s been difficult to keep up with demand at times.”

Lee Bond at the Esplanade Fish Bar adds: “It’s been the busiest Bank Holiday weekend we can remember. It’s been non-stop trade for the whole period for sales of ice creams, fish and chips and fresh doughnuts.”

Accommodation providers in the Burnham area have also seen a surge in bookings.

In nearby Berrow and Brean, the roads were busy with lines of traffic over the weekend as families headed to the beach.

The busy scenes come amid the start of the half-term school holidays, hot weather, the Food Festival, and the easing of lockdown restrictions across the country.

The Burnham-On-Sea weather forecast predicts more mild weather this week before rain arrives on Wednesday followed by better conditions return later in the week.