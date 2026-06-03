Burglary at Somerset church sees 15th Century chalice stolen as police issue appeal

Police have released images of historic silverware stolen during a burglary at St Paul’s Church in Walton‑in‑Gordano, where thieves took a 15th Century chalice described as “irreplaceable” to the local community.

The break‑in happened sometime between Sunday 10th May and Sunday 25th May, when offenders forced their way into the church before breaking open a safe and removing several valuable items stored inside.

Officers say they have been carrying out CCTV and forensic enquiries as part of the ongoing investigation and are now urging the public to help identify those responsible.

A church spokesman said the loss had caused deep upset among parishioners, calling the stolen items “irreplaceable to our community.”

Rev Michael Dyne, assistant curate at the United Benefice of East Clevedon, said the emotional impact of the burglary went far beyond the financial cost. “Churches are sadly no strangers to crime, but what makes this burglary particularly distressing isn’t the mess, the inconvenience or the inevitable cost, it’s that the sacred items, which are irreplaceable to our community, will almost certainly be sold for scrap,” he said.

“Among them is a 15th Century chalice that has been part of a worshipping community for more than 500 years. Generations of our faithful have held it during Communion, forming a living connection across the centuries. One parishioner summed it up saying; ‘when I take communion, I hold the same cup my mother held’. To lose something so full of history, so immersed in prayer and love, is heartbreaking.”

Neighbourhoods Sergeant Edward Harris said the burglary had caused “immeasurable distress” to the congregation. “Targeting a church, a place most people regard as sacred, in this way is abhorrent,” he said. “We would appeal to anybody with information on the incident, no matter how small or trivial it may seem, to contact us and assist with our investigation.”

He also urged the public to remain alert to anyone offering silverware for sale, including items similar to those taken. Officers are asking residents to report any suspicious activity around rural or community buildings.

Anyone who can help is asked to call 101 and quote reference 5226143633, or complete the police’s online appeals form. Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their online form.