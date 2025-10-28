12.8 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Tue Oct 28, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsBurnbridge Wanderers U14s unveil new kit thanks to backing of local sponsor
News

Burnbridge Wanderers U14s unveil new kit thanks to backing of local sponsor

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnbridge Wanderers U14’s

Young Burnham-On-Sea footballers at Burnbridge Wanderers U14s have proudly unveiled their smart new kits this week, donated by their long-standing sponsor Home Farm.

The team, who were last season’s league winners, have received continued support from the local business, which has also supplied jackets and other gear over the years.

Manager Justin Popham says: “Home Farm has supported us for a few years and supplied the team with not only kits but jackets as well. We cannot thank them enough for their generosity.”

Steve Atkinson from Home Farm added: “We are happy to continue to support this great local team who were last season’s league winners, and we wish them well for this season.”

Burnbridge Wanderers are also inviting new players to join their ranks. An open morning is being held soon, and anyone interested in joining a friendly grassroots football club is welcome to come along and find out more.

Previous article
New Starbucks drive-thru in Highbridge set to open this week
Next article
PHOTOS: West Huntspill Players delight audiences with hilarious production

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
broken clouds
12.8 ° C
13.7 °
12.1 °
77 %
5.4kmh
67 %
Tue
14 °
Wed
13 °
Thu
14 °
Fri
15 °
Sat
13 °
© Copyright 2002 -2025 Burnham-On-Sea.com