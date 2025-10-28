Burnbridge Wanderers U14s unveil new kit thanks to backing of local sponsor

Young Burnham-On-Sea footballers at Burnbridge Wanderers U14s have proudly unveiled their smart new kits this week, donated by their long-standing sponsor Home Farm.

The team, who were last season’s league winners, have received continued support from the local business, which has also supplied jackets and other gear over the years.

Manager Justin Popham says: “Home Farm has supported us for a few years and supplied the team with not only kits but jackets as well. We cannot thank them enough for their generosity.”

Steve Atkinson from Home Farm added: “We are happy to continue to support this great local team who were last season’s league winners, and we wish them well for this season.”

Burnbridge Wanderers are also inviting new players to join their ranks. An open morning is being held soon, and anyone interested in joining a friendly grassroots football club is welcome to come along and find out more.