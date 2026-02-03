Burnham‑On‑Sea Holiday Village unveils plans for extension to bar and restaurant

Plans have been submitted for a major upgrade to the bar and restaurant at Burnham‑On‑Sea Holiday Village, including a new single‑storey extension, refurbished outdoor areas and extra seating for guests.

The application, submitted by Haven Leisure Ltd, outlines proposals to expand and modernise the existing Mash and Barrel bar/restaurant at the centre of the holiday park.

We recently reported here on plans for a rebranding of the facilities with JD Wetherspooon branding.

The development would include an extended customer area, a new seated terrace, canopies for outdoor dining, and minor alterations to the building’s exterior.

Haven, which operates more than 40 holiday parks across the UK, says the improvements form part of its ongoing investment programme to enhance facilities for holidaymakers. The company employs around 17,000 people nationwide and attracts over four million visitors each year.

The supporting documents explain that Burnham‑On‑Sea Holiday Village is considered an ideal location for an upgrade due to its proximity to the town centre, the Esplanade and the Bristol Channel.

The proposed works would add around 91sqm of internal floorspace, with the wider development area covering approximately 731sqm including external refurbishments.

The extension would provide additional customer seating and improved service areas, while the refurbished outdoor space would offer new surfacing, canopies and more opportunities for al‑fresco dining overlooking the activity areas and outdoor pool.

Access to the venue would remain unchanged, using the current routes through the main activity area. The site sits within Flood Zone 3, but Haven says the holiday park already operates established flood‑resilience measures and that the small‑scale extension would connect to existing drainage systems.

The planning application has reference 11/25/00113 with feedback welcomed by Somerset Council until March 6th, 2026.