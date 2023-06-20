A special afternoon tea party for dogs and their owners is set to be held in Burnham-On-Sea this Saturday (June 24th).

The ‘Doggy Afternoon Tea Party’ is being held from 2-4pm next to Burnham’s BAY Centre in Cassis Close with all welcome.

“Meet new doggy friends and bring old ones. Entry wiill be free and there will be free doggy games, a colouring competition for children, raffle, teas, cakes and pupcakes,” says one of the organisers.

“The Doggy Afternoon Tea Party is being hosted by Ulti-mutt paws. The lady who runs this dog training business is celebrating their first birthday.”