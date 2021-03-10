Burnham and Berrow Golf Club has created a new footpath for local people in Berrow to access the beach after the old path became impassable due to deep mud and water.

The footpath running from St Mary’s Church to Berrow beach had become unusable due to recent wet weather and the salt marsh gradually moving northwards over the years leaving deep mud, as pictured below.

Members of the Friends of Berrow Beach, who frequently use the path to reach the beach to undertake beach cleans, approached the Golf Club earlier this year to see if they could help to make the path accessible again.

Course director Andy Birkett says the golf club was keen to help after consulting with Natural England to gain permission for the work.

“We were keen to help the Friends of Berrow Beach and we’ve now completed the changes free of any charge to re-open the path again,” he says.

Andy adds: “A new footpath of sand has been created next to the old muddy route, but eight inches higher to reduce the risk of flooding.”

“It opens up the footpath again to villagers and is a small contribution from the club to our local community.”