Burnham and Berrow Golf Club fundraising challenge completed by young golfers

Young golfers at Burnham and Berrow Golf Club have completed a unique fundraising challenge over the summer holidays.

The club’s Adrian Aston said: “Our junior golfers embarked on a special challenge to play as many holes as possible to raise funds for the junior fund.”

“I’m thrilled to report that the juniors collectively played an impressive 3,178 holes – a huge congratulations to all the juniors who participated in this competition!”

Over £200 has been raised which will be used to purchase essential equipment, such as golf balls and gear.

The initiative was inspired by Adrian’s brother, Darren, whose vision is to promote golf through the club, particularly within the junior section.