Burnham and Berrow Golf Club launches fundraising challenge for young golfers

Young golfers at Burnham and Berrow Golf Club are taking part in a unique fundraising challenge over the summer.

The club’s Adrian Aston says: “Our junior golfers are embarking on a special challenge to play as many holes as possible to raise funds for the junior fund.”

“Our goal is to reach £500, which will be used to purchase essential equipment, such as golf balls and gear, ensuring a brighter future for our young players and fostering the next generation of golf enthusiasts.”

The initiative was inspired by Adrian’s brother, Darren, whose vision is to promote golf through the club, particularly within the junior section.

“Last year, our juniors played an impressive 1,634 holes, and this summer they are already on track to surpass that, with a current total of 2,295 holes played!” adds Adrian.